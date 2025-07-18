Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on LA's Interest in Andrew Wiggins
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in search of some players who can help their perimeter defense. That defense is something that needs to be improved in order for them to contend for a title.
After signing Deandre Ayton to solve the dilemma at center, they haven't been able to add any guys on the perimeter to help the defense. They even lost their best perimeter defender in Dorian Finney-Smith.
Andrew Wiggins is someone that the Lakers had reportedly been interested in trading for this offseason. Based on the latest update, it doesn't seem that's going to happen.
While appearing on the Zach Lowe Show, Dan Woike of The Athletic dispelled any notion that the Lakers are still interested in bringing Wiggins in before the season starts.
The Heat want to keep Wiggins on their roster for next season as well, which means that the chances that the Lakers will give them enough assets to part ways with Wiggins.
Los Angeles is still hoping to add somebody in a trade to help fix the perimeter defensive issues. They clearly don't have enough right now to have a chance to win a title.
LeBron James has put pressure on the Lakers to do whatever it takes to get a title-contending team this season. That's why trade rumors have been floating around James.
Wiggins certainly would have helped with the perimeter defensive issues. Despite Wiggins' up-and-down nature as a scorer, his defense has always been solid, no matter where he has been.
Los Angeles might have to wait until the trade deadline to get the perimeter defensive help that they crave. There just aren't that many good options left on the free agent market.
Making a trade could end up requiring more assets than the Lakers are comfortable with right now. That's why waiting until the trade deadline to assess how the current roster will play together first is the right move.
While playing for both the Heat and the Warriors this past season, Wiggins averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
