Lakers Draft Day Moves Hit With Shocking Grade
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't done a whole lot in the offseason so far. Granted, it has not even been a full week into what should be a very active offseason in the NBA.
Without a first-round pick at their disposal, the Lakers were only able to bring a second-round pick in. They even traded up to get that second-round pick, which ended up being Adou Thiero.
That trade did put the Lakers into the second apron, which is a pretty wild trade-off for a second-round pick. That move did not score them a very good post-draft grade.
Following the draft, Bleacher Report gave the Lakers a C+ grade for their moves in the offseason thus far. They think that they could have taken someone else instead of Thiero with that pick.
The pick is what it is since most second-round picks don't make the roster anyway, but the sending cash to the Bulls in order to acquire this pick seemed like a bad choice.
That cash put them into the second apron, which severely limits their ability to improve the roster moving forward. It's going to be much harder for them to make trades now.
Rob Pelinka must have something up his sleeve. He wouldn't make a trade that puts them into the apron if they weren't looking at unloading some guys to get them back under that threshold.
The Lakers still need a starting center. That is likely where the trade comes into play. They have to get someone who can help them become a better defensive team.
Los Angeles still has a lot of time to improve the roster and get the team in shape to compete for a title. Becoming a better defensive team is going to be the priority.
The Lakers are going to be heavily scrutinized this offseason. With the timeline that they are on with LeBron James, anything less than a team that can win immediately isn't going to cut it.
The Lakers have to figure out what the proper trades will be for the rest of the summer.
