Former Lakers Star Says Social Media Ruined LeBron James
LeBron James has grown up in the NBA in a wild time. When he started in the league back in 2003, flip phones were still a big seller. iPods were still relatively new.
He's still playing now, and we are now on iPhone number 16. Social media not only started, but it has now exploded in his time in the league. Suffice to say, there has been a lot of things that have changed in the 20+ years James has played.
Social media has allowed players to have a closer connection to their fans, but it certainly hasn't always been a good thing.
A former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that social media actually was bad for James. He believes that the spotlight was too bright for him at times.
Speaking on All the Smoke, Danny Green explains why he believes social media was so bad for James.
"I think social media has ruined that for a lot of the bigger guys. I feel like that aura, I saw it a lot more earlier on. When he was in Cleveland, he was a rock star. By the time he got to LA, when he was in Miami, I feel like they had so much access to him."
Green believes that part of what makes superstars so special is the mystique around those superstars. Social media takes away that mystique because fans can see their favorite players all of the time.
James is still one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, so he doesn't need the aura to be considered the GOAT. What he's able to do on the basketball court supersedes that.
If James can win another title with the Los Angeles Lakers, social media won't matter. He will be considered the greatest player of all time because of his basketball accomplishments.
The Lakers have to figure out some holes on their roster in order for James to achieve that goal. James could help with that with his input on who they bring in.
