Lakers Expected to Show Interest in Former Warriors Guard: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive summer ahead of them. It’s not a stretch to call it one that could tell us everything we need to know about how the 2025-26 season could pan out.
Last summer, the Lakers decided to sit on their hands, and we saw how that panned out. The Luka Doncic trade changed a lot, but it was a trade no one saw coming. The chances of something happening like that are low. This summer, the Lakers must be ultra-aggressive and make the necessary moves in order to turn them into a true contender next season and beyond.
Some big changes could be coming, and many expect that to happen for the Lakers. L.A. could approach next season roster-wise in a multitude of ways, but the route they’ll likely take is the depth route. It is not only likely and easiest, but one that the NBA urges teams to take.
There will be plenty of players who could help the Lakers this upcoming season, and one name they could turn to is former Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton.
According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Melton is a player the Lakers could target this summer.
"I really like Melton as a flyer. I think, at this point, he's gonna be a vet-minimum guy... I think he's a guy who, for a vet minimum contract, you could do a lot worse,” said Buha.
Melton, 26, is a player who will very likely be a buy-low candidate. His 2024-25 season ended abruptly as he suffered a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, Melton was solid as he averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals on efficient shooting splits of 40.7 percent from the field and a strong 37.1 percent from three.
Although the torn ACL is not ideal, he is a defensive-minded guard, a type of player the Lakers would love to have.
Melton excels as a defender at the point of attack, regularly disrupting plays with his quick hands and sharp instincts. Though he’s not known for putting up big scoring numbers, his two-way impact and defensive versatility make him an asset on any roster.
