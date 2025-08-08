Lakers’ First Matchup With Mavericks Revealed in NBA Schedule Leak
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at the end of November in the NBA Cup, marking their first showdown of the season and first overall pick Cooper Flagg's first game against the Lakers.
More news: Lakers’ Christmas Day Matchup Revealed, And It’s a Surprise
The Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers at the NBA trade deadline — one of the most shocking moves in league history.
Los Angeles parted with star Anthony Davis in the deal, shaking up the trajectory for both franchises.
This story will be updated.....
Published