NBA All-Star Wants to Join Lakers or Clippers in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a roller coaster of an offseason. The summer of 2025 for the purple and gold started slowly, as they lost Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets.
More news: Do Lakers Have The Team to Win NBA Championship? Luka Doncic Answers
After that, they didn't lose much and have been slowly trending towards building a potential contender. Still, the Lakers have a long way to go in that department.
The Lakers are possibly one or two moves away from being legitimate contenders. Where the Lakers could go is still unclear.
While that is the case, some current players want a chance to win in Tinsletown, including NBA All-Star forward and former teammate of LeBron James, Kevin Love.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Love wants to join one of the two Los Angeles basketball teams this upcoming season.
"Word around the league surrounding Love is that he wants to end up in Los Angeles, sources said. There were some rumors that Love would want to go to New York, although there doesn't seem to be much interest brewing from the Knicks.
"Both the Clippers and Lakers still have one open roster spot. But if the Lakers were to pursue Love and reunite him with LeBron, they would need to move off another contract since they are hard-capped at the first apron and just $1.1 million from this mark. When looking at the Clippers, they are basically in the same situation, as they are $1.2 million from their first apron hard cap."
More news: Warriors' Draymond Green Reveals Thoughts On Luka Doncic's New Look
As of now, Love finds himself on the Utah Jazz after being moved in a three-team deal. Utah also picked up Kyle Anderson from the Heat and a second-rounder from the Clippers.
Norman Powell was shipped from LA to Miami, while John Collins made his way from Utah to the Clippers.
Love is expected to be bought out by the Jaz, but that has yet to transpire. In the meantime, the 36-year-old is planning his next move.
It's been a tough handful of seasons for Love as he's been limited. In the past two seasons, Love has averaged 15.1 minutes of action and has averaged 7.8 points per game for the Heat.
The five-time All-Star is far from the player he once was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers. What type of role he could play with the Lakers is unclear, but if they decide to give him a shot, it will likely be a limited one.
More news: NBA Insider Makes Major Prediction for LeBron James’ Future With Lakers
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.