Lakers Forward Leaves Practice Early With Injury
Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber left practice early on Wednesday due to a quad injury.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick says that the injury is not expected to be serious, and he will receive an MRI this afternoon.
Wednesday marks day two of Lakers' training camp, and while that is the case, they have already dealt with a flurry of their own.
LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent, and rookie forward Adou Thiero are all dealing with injuries at the start of camp.
It was a tough road for Kleber last season. Before being traded to the Lakers in early February, he suffered a right foot fracture in January 2025 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
Klebe didn't make his Lakers debut until the team's final game of the season, which was Game 5 of the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Before the injury, Kleber averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from three-point range on 1.4 attempts per game. He appeared in 34 games for Dallas this season, starting in four of them.
Heading into this season with the Lakers, he is expected to play a key role with the team. Kleber has the ability to space the floor, and with several years of playing alongside Luka Doncic, will undoubtedly help him throughout the season.
Throughout his eight seasons in the league, Kleber played in 440 regular-season games and made 151 starts. He averaged 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 22.3 minutes per contest.
The German forward has proven to be a different maker when he is knocking down threes, and with Doncic feeding him the ball, good things tend to happen.
Kleber will enter his ninth season in the league and his first full season with the Lakers. In his NBA career, he has averaged 6.4 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 blocks while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three in 440 games and 22.3 minutes of action.
