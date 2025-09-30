Lakers' Luka Doncic Wants to Work With JJ Redick for Rest of Career
The star player-head coach dynamic is something that can make or break a franchise.
When the two entities are on the same page, things tend to flow smoothly. If the two are at odds with each other philosophically or otherwise, things can unravel quickly.
With JJ Redick and Luka Doncic each receiving extensions over the offseason, the de facto braintrust for this team will be in place for the foreseeable future. Aside from the stability now present with the Lakers, there seems to be a real trust between player and coach in this scenario.
Doncic was asked about the relationship he has with Redick during Monday's media day session. The Slovenian star was very candid in talking about his love for Redick — as well as the way he benefits personally from his coaching.
"The stability is amazing. It was great to work with JJ. Hopefully we can work until the end of my career," Doncic said. "I just love him as my coach. He will tell you anything. He will tell you if you did something wrong, if you did something good. Approach to the game with him is unbelievable. I'm very excited he's my coach."
The two briefly overlapped as players on the Dallas Mavericks during Redick's final NBA season, 2020-21, and quickly formed a bond.
There's something to be said about a head coach being an ex-player himself. Redick has competed at the highest level, and has been in the proverbial foxhole when it comes to gritty, intense, playoff basketball. He can relate to Doncic in that way without a doubt.
Additionally, the two seem to be wired very similarly. Doncic and Redick are highly competitive, vocal people with the unabated desire to not only be excellent in what they do, but also the best in what they do.
How Will Doncic Fare with a Full Year of Redick's Input?
It'll be interesting to see Doncic under a full year of Redick's tutelage. Duly, it'll be fascinating in watching Redick's progression as a head coach now that he has a full year under his belt.
The two may have been a bit green in their respective situations — one as a head coach and the other dealing with the aftermath of a life-changing trade in a new environment.
With both surely being far more comfortable heading into this year, there's a real expectation that each will be ready to lead the Lakers back to title contention.
