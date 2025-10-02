Lakers Forward Provides Injury Update on Himself Ahead of Season
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly think highly of their lone 2025 rookie draft pick, former Arkansas forward Adou Thiero.
The former Arkansas wing was selected 36th overall in this year's draft. The Lakers jumped up 19 spots to nab him. Those who support the Purple and Gold were somewhat disappointed when Thiero was held out of Summer League action due to a pre-existing knee injury Thiero had suffered while playing with the Razorbacks back in February.
Thiero was present at Monday's media day where he fielded questions from local reporters. When asked whether he had been cleared for on-court action, Thiero admitted that he's still having swelling in his knee — and that he doesn't know when he'll be with the team.
However, ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin revealed that Thiero is right on time in terms of his rehabilitation program — and that he could be on the court with the team a week from now.
Thiero was listed at 6-foot-7 and 234 pounds on the official roster information released by the ballclub. Getting him back healthy is of the greatest importance considering that there could be a role for Thiero on this year's team.
The Lakers are projected to be a below-average defensive team. Athleticism at the wing spots is also a bit subpar. Thiero isn't going to be expected to be some sort of playmaking force with elite shooting numbers from beyond the arc.
However, as a gritty, defensive-minded wing with plus-athleticism doing the dirty work? That's certainly a plausible role for the young player.
At Arkansas this past year, Thiero averaged 15.1 PPG and 5.8 RPG 54.5 percent from the field. There was also some good and bad with Thiero's statistical output. He only shot 25.6 percent from 3. In three collegiate seasons (with Arkansas and Kentucky), he averaged 28.4 percent from beyond the arc. This is surely a part of his game that will need improvement considering the open looks he figures to get with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the floor.
As a positive, Thiero did average 1.6 SPG this past season. Thiero has a big, strong frame with terrific length and short-area quickness. Size-wise, he's eerily similar to New York Knicks All-Defensive combo forward OG Anunoby.
The Lakers would be thrilled if this developmental wing shows enough his rookie season to indicate him one day becoming a very solid rotation piece down the line.
