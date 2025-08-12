Lakers Forward Turning Heads After Shocking Body Transformation in New Viral Clip
It appears as if some members of the Los Angeles Lakers are taking their offseason workouts extremely seriously.
Luka Doncic's transformation has been well chronicled across social media platforms. The Slovenian star player looks primed for a 'revenge' season this year, given the backlash he received from many corners of the online universe over his appearance.
More news: East Contender Predicted to Go All In for Lakers' LeBron James, Under One Condition
While not enduring the same level of vitriol by any stretch, fellow European forward Maxi Kleber has apparently been spending some major time in the gym, given what's recently surfaced on X.
Kleber looks noticeably bigger in the upper body. While he's always been somewhat of a slender big man, he seems to have slimmed down some while becoming noticeably more cut.
While a picture of a muscular Kleber doesn't amount to much in terms of on-court success, a healthy version of the German player could end up being a far more valuable commodity than most believe.
Kleber's numbers across his career aren't eye-popping. He's a pure example of a high-level role player where his impact on the court rises above the statistical output he offers.
With the Mavericks, Kleber played the role of a switchable big with decent athleticism, a high basketball I.Q., and occasional shooting. You'd see spurts of a guy that could protect the rim, get out in transition for lob/dunk opportunities, and — most importantly — play credible, competitive defense.
In essence, this is the archetype of a player the Lakers desperately need. What complicates the situation is Kleber's age (he'll be 34 in January) and his injury history. He missed a large chunk of this past season with a foot issue. Kleber hasn't played at least 60 games in a season since the 2019-20 season.
More news: Lakers Fans React to LeBron James’ Cleveland Return After Schedule Leak
While he was essentially a throw-in/salary filler in the Doncic deal, the two do have great chemistry with one another. Being a battle-tested playoff performer, Kleber (if healthy) would seemingly be a more attractive option for JJ Redick compared to some of the other bigs on the roster.
With some added muscle, it may enable Kleber to better bang with bigs in the post and provide the Lakers with legitimate rebounding and a defensive post presence for stretches when needed.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.