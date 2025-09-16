Lakers Free Agent Signs With Knicks
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Alex Len signed a deal with the New York Knicks, giving him the chance to make the roster.
The contract is non-guaranteed, allowing the team to cut him if he does not impress at any point in the offseason.
Len made 10 appearances for the Lakers last season, starting four games after agreeing to an in-season deal.
He averaged 12.2 minutes per appearance, scoring 2.2 points, grabbing 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
At 32 years old, the Knicks are hoping Len can provide some cover at the center position, allowing Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns to rest and reduce wear on their bodies.
According to team insider Ian Begley, Len worked out well for the Knicks before landing the deal, though he was far from the only big man who the team had interest.
Thomas Bryant and forward Trey Jemison III also worked out for the team, though they have not received a deal for training camp as of now.
Len was not the only player signed who had formerly played for the Lakers. The Knicks also agreed to terms with forward Matt Ryan, a specialist 3-point shooter.
With the signing of Len and Ryan, the Knicks are left with one more spot on the training camp roster, though it is unclear who will get consideration.
The Lakers Center Rotation
Los Angeles signed center Deandre Ayton over the offseason, providing a starting-caliber big man to pair with Luka Doncic. Additionally, they brought back Jackson Hayes on a one-year deal as the back up.
For depth, the Lakers also have Kylor Kelley and Christian Koloko signed to deals, both of whom will battle for a spot on the roster.
The team's rotation will rely on Ayton taking a step forward, and at his introductory press conference, he said that the criticisms he received would help him do just that.
"It fuels me," Ayton said. "It fuels me up completely. And it’s a different type of drive that I’ve been wanting to express for a long time.
"I think this is the perfect timing, here in the purple and gold. And it’s a platform that I cannot run from."
Latest Lakers News
