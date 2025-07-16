Lakers Free Agent Target Expected to Sign With Warriors, Per Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't do much in terms of adding a perimeter defender in the offseason. The only real move they made was to have Deandre Ayton come in as the starting center.
Los Angeles still needs some help on the perimeter. That's part of the reason why they were targeting De'Anthony Melton as a possible cheap target, as he comes off a torn ACL.
The Lakers are also looking to increase their depth at the center spot behind Ayton, so they have been targeting Al Horford. They might lose both targets to the same team.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers might lose both players to the Golden State Warriors. They are now the favorites to sign both players.
The Lakers clearly need help on the defensive end of the court after what happened in the playoffs. After stringing together some good weeks of defensive play at the end of the regular season, that fell apart against the Timberwolves.
In the first round of the playoffs, they weren't able to keep it together against Minnesota. They were eliminated in just five games against the Timberwolves.
Melton is a good perimeter defender when he is healthy. He isn't beaten to his spot often by other guards, and he is physical enough to deal with them in the paint, as well.
The issue is that Melton hasn't been able to stay healthy. That's part of the reason why the Lakers thought they were going to be able to get him on the cheap.
Horford has been linked to the Warriors for a while, so losing him wouldn't be a huge deal. The Lakers did re-sign Jaxon Hayes to be their backup, so they at least have someone behind Ayton.
Horford would fit their preferred style of play better than Hayes, but Hayes showed that he is a capable backup. He's just not quite good enough to be a starter on a good team.
In just six games last season, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
