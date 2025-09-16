Lakers Free Agent Wing Fails to Sign With EuroLeague Team, Joins Lithuanian Squad
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to release Cam Reddish right before the playoffs were about to start a year ago. They made the determination that they would be better off without him in the games that mattered the most.
Reddish is a former top ten pick, so he has some talent locked away in there somewhere. Still, he hasn't been able to bring it out in any meaningful way in the NBA yet.
Now, Reddish will have to figure out his game overseas. He has signed a deal to play in Lithuania after failing to sign with a EuroLeague team.
Former Lakers forward will have work to do in order to be signed with a EuroLeague team
Reddish wasn't just not wanted in the NBA, but the best league in Europe wanted no part of him, either. Now, he has a contract that allows him to sign with a EuroLeague team, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, if a deal develops, but that's unlikely to happen.
"Former No. 10 overall pick Cam Reddish, who spent the past two seasons with the Lakers, has signed with BC Šiauliai in Lithuania," Stein writes. "It appears he'll have to prove himself in Europe first before a EuroLeague team signs him; Reddish's new Lithuanian contract does have release options if such an offer (or the chance to return to the NBA) materializes."
Reddish will have to refine his game before any other team wants to bring him in. He clearly has some flaws on the offensive end of the court that teams aren't willing to overlook.
The Lakers have moved on from Reddish fairly easily
Once the Lakers decided to waive Reddish, they moved on from him pretty quickly and easily. They feel that the roster is better suited without him. They have some other defensive-minded players that they have added.
Los Angeles took a chance on him because he was inexpensive. At that point, it made sense to roll the dice. It no longer makes sense for them to do so, so they are happy to see him sign elsewhere overseas.
In just 33 games played with the Lakers last year, Reddish averaged 3.2 points, two rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
