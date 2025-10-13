Lakers Guard Suffers Major Ankle Injury, Likely Out for Preseason
A Los Angeles Lakers rookie shooting guard has incurred a major ankle injury and will likely sit out at least the rest of the preseason.
Per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, second-year Lakers president JJ Redick has revealed that two-way guard Chris Manon incurred a Grade 2 ankle sprain, and considers it "very unlikely" he will play at all during the end of LA's exhibition slate.
Manon, a 6-foot-5 wing, went undrafted out of Vanderbilt, but was quickly snagged by the Lakers on a two-way deal. As a two-way signing, the 23-year-old will be toggled between Los Angeles and its El Segundo-based G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
Across seven Summer League games, Manon averaged 9.0 points on .442/.286/.676, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assist, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 17.1 minutes per. But he hadn't gotten off the bench at all in the preseason yet, and now we have a better sense as to why.
After an All-Ivy career at Cornell, Manon used his fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility to transfer to a bigger program at Vanderbilt in 2024-25. In 33 games, he averaged 6.6 points on .533/.235/.783 shooting splits, 1.7 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per.
This story will be updated...
