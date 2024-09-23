Lakers Guard Will Have to Face His Brother on Rival Team This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a couple of weeks away from the start of their 2024-25 season. After an underwhelming season, the Lakers will look to make their mark this season.
It will be a tall task ahead, but the team believes it has the pieces to compete with the best teams in the NBA. The Lakers will be led by their two superstar players, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. While these two players will be vital for L.A., so will the role players like young guard Max Christie.
Christie is set to play a vital role for the Lakers after being limited to minutes for the first two seasons of his career. The 21-year-old will be looked upon night in and night out to do his job and lead L.A. to victory.
The Lakers will massively need Christie, but he won't be the only Christie in Los Angeles. Max will be joined by his brother Cam, who the Los Angeles Clippers drafted in this year's draft.
The Clippers drafted Cam with the No. 46 overall pick out of the University of Minnesota. The brothers attended Rolling Meadows High School and made a name for themselves there.
After Cam was selected in the second round, he spoke in an interview with the NBA and said he's looking forward to competing against Max.
"It's super cool. We both worked really hard together to get to this point," said Cameron Christie in an interview with the NBA. "For us to finally both be in the league, I'm really looking forward to competing against him."
Max was seen sporting a Clippers hat alongside his brother the day he was drafted and did so unapologetically.
"I gotta show support as the older brother for sure," Max Christie said.
Max will have some competition across town from him, and it will be a familiar face.
It will be a vital season for Cam, but it will be even more important for Max. Cam will look to get his feet wet in the NBA, even though his role entering his season is uncertain.
The opposite is true for Max, who will have an established role for the Lakers this season. The 21-year-old will look to do it all for Los Angeles and possibly establish himself as a vital piece for the Lakers moving forward.
