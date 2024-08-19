Lakers Hall of Famer Claps Back At Nepotism Claims Against Bronny James Draft Pick
Summer League is over and the regular NBA season hasn't begun. Still, it seems that people are still talking about Bronny James.
After a single season with the USC Trojans where he only started six games, James declared himself for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Come draft day, Bronny was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall pick, meaning he could potentially join his father, NBA legend LeBron James, on the same team. If the two play a game together, it will be the first father-son duo in the history of the National Basketball Association.
During an appearance on Scoop B Radio with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Lakers Hall of Famer Michael Cooper opened up about his excitement for Bronny James to join his father in Los Angeles.
"I think that is one of the greatest things to happen," Cooper said. "First, LeBron James, his father, has done so much for the game of basketball, now. He is the first player to ever play with his son and why not do it in a Laker uniform?"
Naturally, this brought up the question of nepotism, something Cooper was quick to rebuff.
"When you’re that good, people try to find little knicks and knacks about you," Cooper rebutted. "But this is not about nepotism at all. It’s about drafting a young player that will definitely help the Lakers in the long run and he just happens to have the last name, James."
While there is some excitement for the young player, many basketball fans online continue to say that Bronny James will not live up to the expectations set by his father.
During his time in the 2024 NBA Summer League, Bronny James averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist across four games. While his first two games were lackluster, his final two were more impressive.
Against the Atlanta Hawks, Bronny recorded 12 points, one rebound, and one assist. In the following game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he improved even further with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a block.
Comparing Bronny to his father is unfair because he isn't LeBron James. In fact, it's unlikely fans will ever see a player like LeBron James again.
Instead of expecting him to play like his father, let's way and see what kind of player Bronny James is.
