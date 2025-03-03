Lakers HC JJ Redick Weighs in On Support From Jeanie Buss This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2024-25 season with few expectations, at least not the ones they are used to.
L.A. entered the season with a first-time head coach and former podcaster, JJ Redick. While some were high on the move, others were perplexed on why the Lakers would take a chance on Redick when you have the ultimate win-now player in LeBron James and a player at the tail end of his career, Anthony Davis (at the time).
It was not a hire that moved many people, but as things stand, it is considered a genius move by the Lakers.
The Lakers took a swing, and it looks like a home run so far. As of Monday, March 3, the Lakers are the second seed in the loaded Western Conference.
Redick and his staff deserve a ton of credit for getting the Lakers back on track. Not only are the fans noticing, but Lakers governor Jeanie Buss is as well.
Last week, Redick spoke to the media after the team's win over the Timberwolves and said he feels his boss' support.
“Incredible support. There have even a few scenarios where I’ve gone to her for things. Sometimes, for console. Sometimes, for action. She has responded well every time.”
The Lakers under Redick have been everything and then some for L.A. Under Redick, the Lakers rank eighth in opponent points per game (111.1), ninth in effective field goal percentage (55.4 percent), third in free threes made (18.4), and ninth in opponent effective field goal.
This past month of Lakers basketball has been a phenomenal stretch that many believe can be sustainable. So far, they are proving that to be true.
While everyone is all aboard the Redick train, many did not think it was wise to go with him, including Buss. Last week, she noted how he was initially worried about the Redick hire.
“I was worried about hiring a rookie coach,” Buss said. “This team is so important to this community, and to bring in a rookie coach that had no experience before, that was a big leap. But I knew that [Redick and Pelinka] would work well together, and I love watching the progress that they’re making.”
Months later, it is clear that she has changed her opinion on that front.
