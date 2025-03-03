Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Uses Perfect Anime Analogy to Describe Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers have won six games in a row and are currently the No. 2 seed in a stacked Western Conference. Sitting at 38-21, things are looking great for L.A.
An enormous part of that success came from the blockbuster trade that acquired Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, among other pieces.
It was in full display last night as the Lakers beat the L.A. Clippers 108-102 marking the second win over the cross-town rivals in three days.
Luka Doncic shined with 29 points, nine assists, and 9-17 shooting while Dalton Knecht was a spark plug off the bench adding 19 points on 7-10 from the field.
Things have felt different in Los Angeles with their newest superstar, and rotational piece Gabe Vincent used a very fitting analogy as to why Doncic is seeing so much success with the purple and gold.
“You’ve got a guy in your corner going Super Saiyan, for lack of a better word,” Vincent said. “And making great plays, hitting shots, it’s a lot of fun. It can give us a lot of life and we’ve been creating a lot of energy on the defensive side. And when he gets hot offensively, we feel like we can’t be stopped in that regard.”
New life for the Lakers could not be more accurate.
The jam-packed Western Conference is not for the weak, and to be sitting in second place with only 23 more regular season games to go is an incredible sight to see for Lakers fans.
As a Laker, and with his first two games being on a minutes restriction, Doncic is putting up 22 points, 6.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game. For someone whose defense is constantly criticized by the basketball world, his 1.8 steals average shouldn't be overlooked either.
Although just eight games, L.A. has found not just the other piece that will lead them into the playoffs, but for years to come.
