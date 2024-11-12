Lakers Injury News: Anthony Davis Shares Health Status for Game Against Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis provided his own health status for the upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Davis said that he is fine and will play on Wednesday.
Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported.
Davis was poked in the eye on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors after a tremendous block on center Jakob Poeltl.
Davis finished the 123-103 win over the Raptors with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Davis was ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering the injury in the third quarter, but he appears to be fine enough to play against the Grizzlies.
Davis noted that he will not wear protective goggles, but said he would wear them if his doctor ordered him to. Last season, Davis exited two games early because of a left corneal abrasion in his eye.
Davis left during the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in March, and in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last April.
Davis has also missed one game this season because of an ankle injury he sustained during the Lakers’ loss to the Detroit Pistons. Davis missed the Lakers’ loss on the road to the Grizzlies but will be able to play in the team’s rematch against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The Lakers are naturally looking to keep Davis healthy. Davis has missed time due to injuries in his tenure with the Lakers, but the team has largely centered their offense around the star center under new head coach JJ Redick.
Davis is off to a tremendous start this season, averaging 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.8 points per game. He ranks No. 2 in the NBA in scoring, and No. 14 in the league in rebounds per game.
He has scored 30 points or more in six of the nine games he has played in this season, and he began the season with at least 30 points in each of his first three games, leading him to win the Western Conference Player of the Week award after the first week.
Tip-off for L.A.'s game on Wednesday against Memphis is at 7 p.m P.T.
