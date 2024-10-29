Lakers Injury Report: 2 Starters Receive Downgraded Statuses for Cavaliers Game
Los Angeles Lakers guards D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are on the injury report ahead of the 3-1 Lakers' fifth game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Russell is currently questionable with soreness in his lower back, and Reaves is probable to play with a left thigh contusion.
Big men Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Koloko, who was medically cleared by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel on Tuesday, are all out for the game.
LeBron James has been dealing with what seems to be a minor illness since last Friday, but is not on the injury report and not expected to miss any time on the court.
Neither Russell or Reaves have missed any of the Lakers' first four games of the season. Reaves is currently averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game to start the season. Reaves has scored over 20 points twice this season already, and figures to play a key role on Wednesday as the Lakers try to beat the Cavaliers.
Reaves appeared in all 82 games for the Lakers last season, starting 57 of those games while averaging 32.1 minutes per game. Reaves did miss two games during the preseason because of an ankle injury, but is currently dealing with a thigh issue.
Russell has had a slower start to the season, failing to score double digit points in his first two games. Russell has scored at least 14 points over the last two games, and is currently averaging 11 points, two rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He is also shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 28 percent from the three-point line, both below his normal career averages.
If either Reaves or Russell are unable to play, or see less minutes, it could open up greater opportunities to Max Christie and/or 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht. Knecht is averaging 15 minutes, 5.8 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Christie is averaging 16 minutes, 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.
More Lakers: LeBron James Posts Historically Low Stat Line in Loss to Suns