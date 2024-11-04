Lakers Injury Report: 3 Starters Game Status Revealed vs Pistons
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Detroit Pistons tonight and entering the game, they had three starters listed on the injury report. Star big man Anthony Davis was listed as probable for a right hip issue, guard Austin Reaves was also listed as probably due to an ankle injury, and guard D'Angelo Russell was questionable due to a right foot problem.
Big man Christian Wood is listed as out as he recovers from left knee surgery and forward Jarred Vanderbilt also remains out due to his recovery from right foot surgery.
All three will be in the lineup when the game tips off tonight.
Russell was upgraded to probable earlier in the day and will now play.
Getting both Davis and Reaves back for this matchup is huge for the Lakers. While Los Angeles shouldn't have too many issues with the Pistons, having their main core on the floor is always important.
It helps for them to establish more chemistry early on in the year, especially under a new system. Head coach JJ Redick has put an entirely new scheme into place and the Lakers have been executing it to perfectiob so far.
The offense looks lethal, something that wasn't able to be said often last season. Redick utilizes more ball movement, cutting, and 3-point shot attempts to get the best looks on the offensive side of the ball.
Davis has looked like one of the best players in the NBA under Redick, with the head coach feeding him the ball. All offseason, Los Angeles talked about playing more through Davis and so far, they have done exactly that.
He is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game. Davis is also shooting 57.3 percent from the field.
If he were to keep up this strong play, he would easily be in the MVP conversation at the end of the season. He seems to have fully taken the mantle from co-star LeBron James this year and it has worked out very well for Los Angeles.
The Lakers sit with a record of 4-2 on the season and will look to get another game in this matchup with the Pistons. They then will head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies which will conclude their multiple game road trip.
