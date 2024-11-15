Lakers Injury Report: Crucial Starter Downgraded For Spurs Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers have downgraded Rui Hachimura to doubtful for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs because of a right ankle sprain, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The Lakers will now likely be without Hachimura as they begin play in the 2024 NBA Cup.
Hachimura was previously listed as questionable for Friday's game, which begins at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Antonio. If Hachimura is unable to play, it will be the second game he has missed this season. Hachimura previously missed the Lakers' game on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies due to an illness. When Hachimura, along with Anthony Davis, missed that game, Jaxson Hayes and Dalton Knecht started for the Lakers.
The Lakers are looking to get just their second road win of the season. Los Angeles is heading on their second road trip as they will face the Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans before returning to the Crypto.com Arena.
This matchup against the Spurs marks the first game for the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Cup, when the Lakers will look to defend their title from the 2023 season. Though he did not score any points in the Lakers' championship win over the Indiana Pacers last season, Hachimura was a key contributor throughout the tournament. This season, Hachimura is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
Hachimura did honestly admit earlier this week that he is motivated to win the NBA Cup because of the prize money. Each player on the winning team will earn over $500,000.
"We just want the money," forward Rui Hachimura told reporters Thursday. "I think that's the one thing ... last year, we were very motivated. We have the big prize."
Hachimura previously dealt with a calf injury that he sustained while playing for Team Japan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Hachimura was good to go for the start of the regular season from the calf issue, but is now working through an ankle sprain.
The Lakers will for certain be without Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Anthony Davis is listed as probable heading into the matchup.
