Lakers Injury Report: Jaxson Hayes Status Upgraded For Clippers Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely have backup big man Jaxson Hayes for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Hayes has been upgraded to probable for tonight's game as he is diagnosed with right shoulder soreness.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X.
Hayes was initially questionable for their game against the Clippers. This is an excellent sign, as the Lakers have their star big man, Anthony Davis, on the injury report, who is questionable due to a foot issue.
If worse comes to worse for Davis, he would miss his second consecutive game, and Hayes would likely fill his spot in the starting lineup.
The last time Hayes was on the court, he was as solid as ever, recording six points, nine rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes of action on Friday against the Nets.
Hayes got an extensive run because Davis was out for Friday's contest with a lingering foot issue. The same could happen if Davis were to miss tonight's contest.
Hayes has struggled to stay on the court, having played in only 18 of 39 games this season. However, the 24-year-old has been solid when on the court, averaging 5.2 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 61 percent field-goal shooting in 16.6 minutes.
Hayes had missed a month of basketball due to an ankle injury that kept him out from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2.
Hayes had been dealing with this right ankle injury for most of the season. He initially sprained the ankle against the Raptors on Nov. 10, which kept him out for six games. Then, he hurt the same ankle again on a layup attempt in the closing minutes of the Lakers' matchup against the Suns in late November.
The Lakers have been one of the more injury-riddled teams in the league this season, and they hope their fortunes turn around as we enter the most crucial part of the season in the coming weeks.
The Lakers will do their best to snap the Clippers' five-game winning streak. The Clippers are 5-2 against their division opponents while the Lakers are 6-2.
The Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference, scoring 49.4 points per game in the paint, led by Anthony Davis, averaging 14.8.
The Lakers are 6-4 in their last 10 games and will look to extend their winning streak.
