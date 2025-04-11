Lakers Injury Report: LA Star Could Miss Critical Game vs Rockets
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Houston Rockets in the second to last game of the regular season. It has been a grind all year for Los Angeles but the finish line is just up ahead.
For the Lakers, they are still battling for playoff seeding in the Western Conference standings. They enter this game against Houston as the No. 3 seed in the West, holding a record of 49-31 for the season.
If the team were to beat the Rockets, they would clinch the No. 3 seed for the postseason. But the West is a tight battle so every single game counts at this point.
The Lakers hold a one game lead over the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 3 seed. They are only separated by two games for the No. 8 seed, showing how close the race in the West truly is.
However, entering this game, the Lakers could be without the services of one star player. Star forward LeBron James has landed on the injury report and has been listed as probable for the game tonight.
Due to his probable status, James will likely take the court. Los Angeles needs him on the floor if they want to lock up the No. 3 seed today.
James has been playing lights out all season long, and the team is going to need him for the upcoming postseason. Los Angeles is looking to secure another NBA title, and James is going to be one of the biggest pieces in helping the team win.
Alongside co-star Luka Doncic, James has found different ways to make things work on the court. While the duo is still learning on the fly together, they have been able to have success early on in the pairing.
The hope is that James will be able to take the court tonight to help Los Angeles secure their seed in the playoff picture. This game will be tough as Houston is the No. 2 seed, but the Lakers remain confident in their chances each time out this season.
