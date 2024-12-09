Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Surprisingly Downgraded Ahead of Blazers Contest
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their 24th game of the season on Sunday. This time, after a four-game road trip, the Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers will look to get back in the win column. Outside of their star guard, Autin Reaves, most of their top players are available.
Earlier in the day, Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were upgraded to available, and Reaves was downgraded from doubtful to out.
However, in a shocking change of events, James has been downgraded to doubtful.
James has played in all 23 games thus far, averaging 23.0 points per game. The Lakers need to get back in the win column badly and have a good shot at doing just that.
James was initially listed as questionable due to a foot issue. He has been playing through left foot soreness recently and has yet to miss a game this season.
He's coming off one of his best performances as of late, recording a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, along with three blocks and two steals in 43 minutes.
Davis has been upgraded from probable to active as he is dealing with left plantar fasciitis. Probable tags will be Davis' new norm this season as he continues managing his left foot issue. He was dominant in Friday's loss to the Hawks as he recorded 38 points on 15-for-27 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes.
Reaves is ruled out due to a left pelvic contusion. He will miss his fifth consecutive game of the season.
Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell could play a more significant role in this key showdown. This season, Reaves has played like the third-best player on the team, averaging 16.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 19 games.
The Lakers have lost seven of their last nine games and are desperate for a win.
The Lakers will look for their 13th win of the season on Sunday. They have a solid chance to do so against a lowly Trail Blazers team, even without James. The Blazers sit with an 8-15 record and have lost five of their last six games.
Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. PT.
