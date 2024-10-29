Lakers Injury Report: Suns All-Star Upgraded Ahead of LA Rematch
Three-time All-Star Phoenix Suns small forward/shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had previously been questionable to suit up for tonight's rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers with a sore right elbow, has seen his status upgraded to available. First-year Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer supplied the update on the 6-foot-4 swingman's condition, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
According to the league's latest injury report, two-way signings TyTy Washington Jr. and Jalen Bridges are both going to be with Phoenix's brand-new G League affiliate, the Valley Suns, while reserve shooting guard Josh Okogie remains sidelined with a strained right hamstring.
As had previously been established, seven Lakers will be on the shelf on Monday. Point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, whom L.A. selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft ahead of eventual All-Rookie First Teamers Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandin Podziemski, is on assignment with L.A.'s NBAGL squad in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, as is the club's second round pick from that same draft, ex-Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis.
Two-way Lakers Quincy Olivari and Armel Traore are also with South Bay, while two-way center Christian Koloko continues to await league approval to return to NBA action. The big man missed the entire 2023-24 season due to blood clotting. Combo forward Jarred Vanderbilt and center/power forward Christian Wood both have yet to make their 2024-25 regular season debuts as they recover from their respective surgeries.
Though Vanderbilt is still recuperating, recent reporting indicates that the 6-foot-8 Kentucky product is anticipated to return sooner rather than later.
Through his two healthy games for the 2-1 Suns, the 31-year-old Beal is averaging 19.5 points on .538/.538/.800 shooting splits, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks a night — in 37.0 minutes per. Current Suns All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant understandably lead Phoenix in scoring this season. The 6-foot-11 Durant, a 14-time All-Star, is averaging 28.7 points on .527/.500/.800 shooting, plus 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The 6-foot-6 Booker, a four-time All-Star, is logging averages of 19.7 points on a .429/.435/.813 slash line, 5.0 assists and 2.7 boards.
Phoenix appears to have greatly benefitted from the addition of a true-blue point guard, Tyus Jones, to its roster via a veteran's minmum free agent contract.
