Lakers Injury Report: Two Crucial Players Listed as Questionable For Game vs Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers could be without two of their key depth pieces for Monday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers released their injury report for Monday's match, and guard Gabe Vincent and forward Rui Hachimura are both listed as questionable.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin via X.
Vincent is on the injury report due to left knee soreness. As for Hachimura, he remains on there due to left calf soreness.
The Lakers were without Hachimura for the first of their six-game road trip, which started on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.
Hachimura missed his sixth game of the season.
Regardless, the Lakers took care of business thanks to an ultimate team effort from L.A.
If Hachimura were to miss Monday's game, rookie Dalton Knecht would see an increased role, and so would Jarred Vanderbilt, who played in his first game in nearly a full calendar year.
JJ Redick ruled Hachimura day-to-day after being ruled out for Saturday's game.
As for Vincent, he has been healthy and available for most of the season, something that couldn't have been said the season before.
However, after a great game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, he didn't have the best of games against the Warriors.
Vincent struggled from three-point range in the win, and he has been a streaky shooter while averaging shooting splits of 39.7/32.0/50.0 through 39 regular-season appearances.
The 28-year-old has received 20-plus minutes of playing time in each of the club's last six outings, during which he has averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 assists across 25.7 minutes per contest.
Against the Warriors, Vincent recorded seven points on 3-for-8 shooting from the field, along with two assists and one block.
In the season, Vincent is averaging 4.9 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.
The Lakers have won five of their last six games and have proven that they are a move or two away from seriously competing this season.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still good enough to lead a team to a title; however, that cannot happen without the proper help around them.
It is unclear whether the Lakers will do what they can to help them.
The Lakers will play in the second of their six-game road trip on Monday in their first and only visit to Charlotte.
