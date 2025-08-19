Lakers Insider Concerned About One Key Flaw for LA Entering New Season
The Los Angeles Lakers were the third seed in the Western Conference last season. They believed that they had a shot to make a deep run in the playoffs before they were eliminated in the first round.
That early elimination forced the Lakers to make some changes to the roster. They signed Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia to help improve the team.
Ayton and Smart were signed to help the team on the defensive end of the court. Despite this, one Lakers insider is still concerned about the defensive side of things.
More news: Lakers Predicted to Make Deep Playoff Run This Year By NBA Executive
Los Angeles Lakers insider is worried about their defense heading into next year
Lakers insider Jovan Buha is still worried about what the defense will look like in Los Angeles, and relayed that concern while talking on NBA Radio.
"On paper, this should be a top-ten, if not top-five offense...to me, it's the defensive end where you're looking at Smart, Gabe (Vincent), and Jarred Vanderbilt as your three best perimeter defenders. It's solid, but when you look at what OKC has, you look at what Minnesota has, when you look at what Houston has, I don't think it's in the same class."
The defense was the biggest reason why the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round last year. They just allowed Minnesota to waltz into the paint almost whenever they wanted.
The perimeter defense is still a big concern, but they are hoping that Ayton is able to clean up some of those mistakes while he is protecting the rim.
More news: Luka Doncic Injury Report: Lakers Star's Status Updated Ahead of EuroBasket After Scare
The Los Angeles Lakers could still have perimeter defense problems
Los Angeles might have to hope that they can outscore opponents instead of being able to stop teams. They have several guys who can score 20+ points on any given night.
Luka Doncic being in better shape should help the perimeter defense. LeBron James can still turn it on defensively when he needs to, as well.
Being better defensively is going to be the best way for them to make a leap and actually make a deep run in the playoffs next season.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.