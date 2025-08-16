Lakers Insider Provides Update on Luka Doncic Injury in EuroBasket

All Lakers

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers insider Dan Woike provided an injury update on point guard Luka Doncic, who left an exhibition match against Latvia in EuropBasket on Saturday.

Woike revealed Doncic avoided any serious injury on the play.

In the third quarter of the game, Latvia's Kristers Zoriks pushed Slovenia's Gregor Hrovat while driving to the basket. Hrovat collided with Doncic under the hoop, causing the superstar to limp off the court before heading to the locker room.

Thankfully, Woike revealed Doncic avoided any serious injury on the play, though he did not return to the game after his exit. He scored 26 points and recorded four rebounds and five assists in the contest.

This story will be updated...

