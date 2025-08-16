Lakers Insider Provides Update on Luka Doncic Injury in EuroBasket
Los Angeles Lakers insider Dan Woike provided an injury update on point guard Luka Doncic, who left an exhibition match against Latvia in EuropBasket on Saturday.
In the third quarter of the game, Latvia's Kristers Zoriks pushed Slovenia's Gregor Hrovat while driving to the basket. Hrovat collided with Doncic under the hoop, causing the superstar to limp off the court before heading to the locker room.
Thankfully, Woike revealed Doncic avoided any serious injury on the play, though he did not return to the game after his exit. He scored 26 points and recorded four rebounds and five assists in the contest.
