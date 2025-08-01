Lakers Interested in $60 Million All-Star Big Man, Under One Condition
The Los Angeles Lakers were hunting for a center for most of the offseason after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. They knew they needed an upgrade from Jaxon Hayes.
While the Lakers didn't get any of the top centers on the free agent market, they were able to sign Deandre Ayton after he was bought out. Another center would be a better fit, but he wasn't available in the offseason.
Nikola Vucevic has been linked to the Lakers dating all the way back to the trade deadline, although Vucevic was not moved.
More news: Lakers Make Massive Announcement Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The Lakers would only be interested in Vucevic if he were to be bought out, according to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints. Los Angeles will not be pursuing a trade to acquire Vucevic.
After bringing in Ayton on a two-year deal, it wouldn't make sense to trade assets in order to bring in Vucevic. They want to see what Ayton can do before bailing on him already.
The Lakers needed a starting center, as that was their biggest need heading into the offseason. While Ayton isn't the greatest option, he is someone who can help the team with what he brings to the table.
The Bulls seem to think that Vucevic can still help them win games and contend for the playoffs in what will be a very weak Eastern Conference next season.
If things don't go well by the time the trade deadline arrives, the Bulls might decide to buy him out if they aren't in the playoff picture. That would be the only scenario in which the Lakers bring him in.
More news: Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Luka Doncic Extension
The Lakers are always looking to improve the roster whenever possible. They aren't worried about hurting feelings, so they wouldn't hesitate to offer Vucevic a contract if they thought he was better than Ayton.
With LeBron James entering the end of his career, the Lakers are going to try to win the title as quickly as possible while he is still on the roster.
Last season with the Bulls, Vucevic averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 53 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Former Lakers Castoff All-Star Linked to East Team in Free Agency
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.