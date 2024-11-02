Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino Has Trade Interest From Multiple NBA Teams: Report
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their regular season, the team is also looking ahead to the trade deadline. They will need to make some moves if they want to truly contend for a title at the end of the season.
But one move that the team may end up making is to offload former first-round draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino. He was taken with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but hasn't lived up to the hype that surrounded him when he entered the league.
Los Angeles has already declined the last year option on his rookie deal, making him a free agent for the upcoming offseason. This makes the chances of the Lakers trading him away even stronger and it seems that he has some potential suitors on the open market.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Hood-Schifino has drawn trade interest from multiple teams. This includes the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz.
“He will be playing in the G League this year, and he’ll have plenty of opportunity to showcase himself, both in the G League in general and at the G league showcase when the entire league descends upon Orlando in December,” Fischer said. “Atlanta had an interest in him in that talk with Dejounte Murray last year. Utah, I believe, has shown interest in him.”
This article will be updated...