Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt Ruled Out Against 76ers
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Philadelphia 76ers for the second and final time this season, and it will be without their star defensive forward, Jarred Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt has been ruled out for tonight's contest due to right foot surgery recovery.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X.
This comes as no surprise, as the Lakers are being extremely cautious with Vanderbilt and his foot issues.
Prior to Vanderbilt's first game on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, he was approaching a full calendar year since stepping on the court for L.A.
The Lakers want to be sure that he is healthy and ready to go for the rest of the season, and not playing in back-to-back games will be key to that.
Vanderbilt has played in two games for the Lakers this season after recovering from surgery on both feet.
However, the team is slowly getting him back up to speed.
He hasn't played more than 13 minutes in a game yet.
The star defensive forward has been solid so far, being the defensive pesk the Lakers desperately needed.
In two games, he is averaging 3.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.
In Monday's match against the Charlotte Hornets, Vanderbilt was solid, recording four points, two steals, and two rebounds in 13 minutes of action.
After undergoing surgeries to both feet during the offseason, followed by a lengthy rehab process, it comes as no surprise that Vanderbilt will continue to have heavy restrictions right out of the gate.
Prior to Saturday's game at Golden State, Vanderbilt was last on the court Feb. 1, 2024, against the Boston Celtics.
The Lakers were undermanned in that contest as they were without their two best players, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Vanderbilt is arguably their best perimeter defender, as he can defend positions one through four. He is an apex athlete, and his return should result in the Lakers having a slightly better defense.
The 25-year-old will be missed for tonight's contest, but in all likelihood, he will be back for Thursday's matchup against the lowly Washington Wizards.
