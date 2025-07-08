Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Waived No-Trade Clause to Re-Sign With LA
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason with a massive need to add to their roster, specifically at the center position.
The Lakers were weak in that position, as the only reliable big man they had was Jaxson Hayes. Hayes was solid to start, but by the end of the season, it was clear that his play was limited, and this limitation was evident in the postseason.
Hayes entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but he and the Lakers eventually reached a deal. He signed a one-year deal to stay in L.A., and it includes a no-trade clause.
However, that is no longer the case. Dan Woike of The Atheltic shared that Hayes waived his implicit no-trade clause.
The Lakers didn’t explicitly grant Hayes a no-trade clause. However, under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a player who has spent three or more seasons with the same team and re-signs on a one-year deal earns the right to veto any trade.
That’s because being traded would strip him of his Bird rights, which are key to securing a more lucrative deal in the future.
Hayes will enter his third season in the purple and gold.
Hayes will start the season in Los Angeles, but after that, things are uncertain. The 25-year-old did not work as the starting center for the Lakers, but a backup role suits him much better.
Hayes' role upgraded significantly, transitioning from a backup to a key contributor in the frontcourt. The arrival of Doncic seemed to unlock more of Hayes’ potential, setting the stage for what looked like a breakout stretch.
However, towards the end of the season and in the playoffs, things weren't pretty for the former Texas Longhorn.
Over 56 games last season, including 35 starts, Hayes posted averages of 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 19.5 minutes per game while converting an impressive 72 percent of his shots from the floor.
