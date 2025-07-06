Lakers' Bronny James Reveals What He's Worked On Improving This Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is entering his sophomore season in the NBA and eyes some areas of improvement in his game.
As a rookie, James spent most of his time in the G League, where he developed his game and acclimated to the physicality of the NBA.
While he should feature in the developmental league this season, he could have a path to cracking into the rotation as a defense-first guard.
Coach JJ Redick spoke highly of James last season, and if the 20-year-old can show promise, he should get a look at becoming a rotational player for the Lakers.
Ahead of a big preseason, James is working on parts of his game, and during a recent interview with reporters, he highlighted an area of focus this summer.
“Just creating space for myself,” James said. "Just getting downhill more. Use my body as a big point guard, just trying to use my body as best as I can.
“Just shooting off the dribble, stuff like that. Everything. I’ve been working on everything. So trying to get better as a player overall.”
In 11 games with the South Bay Lakers last year, James averaged 34.3 minutes, getting plenty of run against NBA-caliber talent.
He managed to put up impressive numbers, netting 21.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game along with 1.9 steals.
James flashed two-way potential on the court as an impressive defender who can create some offense for himself.
While the level of competition was lower than the NBA, he showed some keen abilities on the ball, and if he can continue developing this area of his game, he could end up becoming more than just a bench player at the NBA level.
In high school, James showed NBA starter potential as a 3-and-D wing player who defends well and possesses a good jump shot along with positive physical traits.
During his brief appearances in the NBA, James struggled to shoot the ball — but if he can put together the pieces of his offensive game, he could end up proving his naysayers wrong.
