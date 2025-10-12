Lakers' JJ Redick Claims He 'Misspoke' About Guard's Injury, Won't Play vs Warriors
In his second season at the helm of the league's premiere franchise, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is still adjusting to the microscope of heightened expectations.
Per Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block," Redick declared that his initial comments Saturday on three-time All-Defensive guard Marcus Smart, whom he had said would make his preseason debut against the Golden State Warriors in a home tilt on Sunday, were a gaffe.
The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year will now miss yet another opportunity to play for his new franchise, but is still expected to be available at some point during this exhibition slate. Redick indicated that the Lakers intend to play Smart at least two preseason games.
This story will be updated...
