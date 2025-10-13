Lakers Announce Luka Doncic News Ahead of Sunday’s Game vs Warriors
Neither of the Los Angeles Lakers' two best players have played a single preseason bout for LA thus far.
While 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James will remain on the shelf through at least the first week — and, well, probably more — of the regular season, five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic is being rested after an active summer of EuroBasket play for his native Slovenia.
More news: Lakers’ LeBron James Has Been Dealing With Sciatica For Over 2 Months, Nowhere Near Return
Per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, the 6-foot-6 pro fully partook in LA's team practice on Saturday, but ultimately determining his fate for LA's Sunday rematch against the Golden State Warriors in Crypto.com Arena was left to the last possible minute.
As Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block" noted Saturday, second-year head coach JJ Redick has suggested that Doncic will suit up for at least two preseason contests.
The Lakers have three preseason games left on their docket — beyond the Warriors clash, Los Angeles will suit up against the Dallas Mavericks on October 15 and will wrap up the preseason at home against the Sacramento Kings on October 17.
Now, Los Angeles has at last announced Doncic's status for the Warriors tilt.
Per Buha, the 26-year-old will not suit up, after all.
Golden State, meanwhile, will be missing most of its best players heading into its rematch against the Lakers.
After being acquired by Los Angeles in an earth-shattering blockbuster trade just ahead of last year's midseason deadline, Doncic suited up for just 28 regular season games with Los Angeles thanks to a nagging calf injury. He averaged 28.2 points while slashing .438/.379/.791, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per bout.
More news: Lakers' Deandre Ayton Sends Message After 1-Point Performance in Preseason Opener
Per Anthony Slater of ESPN, 11-time All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry, six-time All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, former five-time All-Star center/power forward Al Horford, and shooting guard Moses Moody have all been ruled out.
Given the age and mileage of Curry (who's 37), Butler (36) and Horford (39), the Warriors' reticence to play those particular veterans does make sense.
Sunday's action is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Ultimately, it's a fairly meaningless matchup, given that it won't be counted towards either team's regular season record.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.