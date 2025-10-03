Lakers' JJ Redick Has 3-Word Response on LeBron James' Opening Night Availability
As he enters his 23rd season in the NBA, it is clear that Lakers star forward LeBron James will be embarking in an unique load management strategy.
Because of that, it's unknown whether James will be available for the Lakers' season-opening game Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.
"That's the goal," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said as the Lakers began training camp earlier this week.
James didn't participate in the first practice of Lakers training camp as he works to ramp up without rushing back into playing shape.
"I think it’s probably a little big longer of a ramp up leading into opening night for him,” Redick told reporters. “Just obviously in Year 23, it’s uncharted territory here. So, I felt, and in talking with performance and in talking with (James’ trainer) Mike (Mancias) and LeBron, like probably did too much last year in camp, which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him. But it’ll be a slower process with him leading into the first game. He’s obviously got 22 years so far of wear and tear on the body and he’s dealing with a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute.
“So, we’re just playing the long game with LeBron.”
James will miss the Lakers' preseason opener, but is confident in his ability to contribute to a Lakers team seeking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2020.
"The things that still push me is the fact that the love of the game is still high. The love of the process is even higher. So that’s what continues to push me to play this game. I mean, it’s really that simple,” he said. “Me training and working on my body and trying to get my body as close to 100 percent as possible every year, it’s something that’s like — it’s a beautiful thing for me. Just continue to challenge to see how well I can push myself to play the game at a high level, recover at a high level, be able to sleep better, mentally prepare, try to stay sharp throughout the course of a long season.”
