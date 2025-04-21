Lakers' JJ Redick Has Simple Message For Team Entering Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers will look for a significant bounce back on Tuesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2.
The Lakers played like themselves in the first quarter, but after that, they spiraled. At one point, the Lakers were outscored 53-27.
The Timberwolves got it going, and the Lakers could do nothing about it. Even Luka Doncic's stellar play couldn't save them.
L.A. has a ton of work to do if it wants to tie the series. While making the major adjustments is needed to come away with the win in Game 2, Lakers head coach JJ Redick laid out a single message for the team ahead of Game 2.
“We have to do a lot of things better, and it starts with playing harder and being more organized.”
Not only did the Timberwolves come into play schematically, but they were also better than L.A. in every single way, especially in the hustle category. They wanted it more than the Lakers, and it was sometimes jarring to witness.
The Lakers were outplayed in every single way. Not only does the box score tell us that, but the eye test certainly did as well.
At the end of the day, the Timberwolves wanted it more, and it was too much for the Lakers to handle, which is embarrassing considering it was a playoff game.
One of two things will now happen to the Lakers moving forward: either it is a wake-up call, and they will play with the intensity and focus needed, or L.A. will get pushed around, and it will be a short series.
Redick and his staff have a lot to do besides just playing harder. Game 2 will tell us a lot about whether he is in over his head or if he can make adjustments on the fly to better the team.
With Redick being a first-time head coach, not many believe he could do so. On the other hand, he's proven that he can answer the call when needed, and the Lakers will need it on Tuesday night.
All eyes will be on the Lakers, and if they go down 0-2 in the series, it may be time to say goodbye to the season.
