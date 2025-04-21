Mavs GM Nico Harrison Continues to Display Ignorance With Latest Take on Lakers' Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 season has been one to remember. It all started with the hope of a team under a new head coach, but has now turned into a real chance to win a title.
More Lakers news: Former Lakers Center Sends Clear Message About Luka Doncic After Game 1
After the Lakers unexpectedly traded for star point guard Luka Doncic, the entire trajectory of the franchise changed. It was one of the more shocking trades in NBA history, basically coming out of nowhere.
The Dallas Mavericks caught a lot of heat for the deal, and rightfully so. The team traded away a star in the middle of his prime, but the Lakers really aren't complaining.
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison caught more of the fire from the Dallas fans, with many calling for him to be fired. It has been a tension-filled end of the season for the Mavericks, and Harrison just held his end-of-the-year press conference.
Within, it seems that the executive hasn't learned his lesson from the past. Harrison made some comments that show he still doesn't understand the frustration of the Mavericks fans.
"I did know Luka was important to the fan base. I didn’t know quite to this level.
Harrison was also asked why he shouldn't be fired for the move. His comments once again left many NBA fans shocked.
"One, I think I've done a really good job here and I don't think I can be judged by the injuries this year. You have to judge from totality, from the beginning to the end."
Doncic was loved in Dallas, and fans were extremely angry when news broke that he had been traded. The team gave the reason that Doncic was out of shape and that they wanted more defense on the roster.
The comments from the Mavericks still don't add up, and it's still a mystery why the team decided to deal Doncic. But the Lakers are happy with the situation, and they are excited to have Doncic on the roster, hopefully for the remainder of his NBA career.
While Dallas deals with the fallout still coming from the Doncic deal, the Lakers are in the postseason with Doncic. This team is looking to do some damage and will have another chance to grab a win in Game 2 of their playoff series.
More Lakers news:
Lakers' Austin Reaves Uncharacteristically Talks Game 2 Gameplan vs Timberwolves
Lakers' JJ Redick Spurned by NBA in Coach of the Year Voting
JJ Redick Questions Lakers Physicality After Game 1 vs Timberwolves
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.