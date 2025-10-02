Lakers' JJ Redick Names 5 'Locks' for Guard Rotation, With One Big Omission
The Los Angeles Lakers have started training camp with a lot of expectations surrounding them. After becoming the third seed in the West last year, they have higher aspirations.
Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in five games. They have been looking at improving their center spot and their backcourt since that occurred.
While speaking at media day, JJ Redick was asked about the backcourt rotation and who could see minutes. He left one notable player out of the list of locks he gave to reporters.
Lakers Coach JJ Redick Leaves Dalton Knecht Off List of Locks For Minutes
Redick named five guards who will be in the rotation at the guard spot, and none of them were former first-round pick Dalton Knecht.
Knecht has had a strange fall within the Lakers organization for some reason. The Lakers tried to trade him last season as part of the Mark Williams trade.
This is despite the fact that Knecht had some really strong performances early last season as a rookie. For some reason, the Lakers have already given up on him as a contributor.
Of course, Redick naming those other five players doesn't mean that Knecht can't see the court. Vincent has yet to play a healthy season since signing with the Lakers, and Smart has a long injury history, as well.
Knecht clearly knows that he's not wanted in LA, and his having to return after the trade was rescinded was awkward. He might get moved at the trade deadline this season.
The Lakers Would Be Better Off Giving Knecht a Fresh Start Somehwere Else
If Knecht isn't going to get a chance to play, they should trade him and get something back for him. They won't be able to recoup the first-round pick that they spent on him, but they can get a second-rounder.
Getting anything back would be better than him just sitting on the bench at this point. He appears to be a sunk cost, so the Lakers would be smart to give him a fresh start elsewhere.
As a rookie last year, Knecht averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
