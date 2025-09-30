Lakers' LeBron James Reveals He Could Be Limited at Start of Camp With Injury
As he enters his 23rd season in the NBA, Lakers star forward LeBron James revealed during media day that he could be limited for the start of training camp.
"It remains to be seen," James told Dave McMenamin of ESPN of his training camp availability. "Obviously, I want to be out there as much as I can ... but we know where I'm at, and the coaching staff knows where I'm at as far as me getting to a place where we're all good as far as getting on the court.
The 40-year-old is preparing to become the first NBA player to see 23 seasons of action, lapping Hall of Famer Vince Carter's previous record of 22 seasons. James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee last season in the Lakers' elimination game against Minnesota and is working to get back in playing shape.
"That's always the challenge: How can I get my body close to 100 percent?" James said. "Obviously, coming off the MCL sprain last year, obviously, the foot has kind of given me a little problem from time to time throughout the course of the last few seasons."
Getting James 'Close to 100 Percent'
"So, that's always the challenge of seeing how I can get my body as close to 100 percent where I can go out and perform at a high level," James added. "So, I'm still ramping things back up. I'm not where I want to be. But I mean, I don't want to be where I want to be right now in September. So, I got some time and I'm looking forward to the process of getting there."
While training camp offers an important opportunity for James to fully recover and reconnect with his teammates on the court, it's safe to say that the veteran has earned a slow start to training camp — especially considering his injuries.
Despite possibly not making it out on the court to start training camp, James is committed to being fully in the know when it comes to what the Lakers are implementing schematically in head coach J.J. Redick's second season.
"It's Year 23 from me. I got a lot of miles on my game," James said. "I've trained throughout the course of the offseason, but just my presence is going to be important as well. Making sure that even if I'm not on the floor, I'm always in tune to what we're doing so I know what's going on at all times. So, just looking forward to that."
