Lakers' JJ Redick Offers Hot Take on Spiraling NBA Ratings
The decline of NBA ratings has been a topic of discussion in recent years and could be attributed to a number of different factors. Although the NBA remains a global powerhouse, continuing to reach millions of fans worldwide, domestic television ratings have seen a gradual decline.
One of the most obvious reasons for a decline in live television viewership is the rise of streaming platforms. Many American households have ditched traditional cable subscriptions, and now find alternative ways to stream the game. Younger audiences are increasingly watching games through streaming services, social media, or condensed game recaps.
The option for more accessible, faster pace streaming seems like a better fit for viewers, as numbers show a significant increase in bite-sized content as opposed to watching full games.
Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick chimed in on this conversation following the Lakers’ win against the Sacramento Kings, noting his own household has shifted the way they consume media entertainment.
“It’s not easy to watch an NBA game…to find an NBA game,” he told reporters in a post game press conference. “In my own household, we have YouTube TV. We don’t have Spectrum right now, we have Spectrum wifi not Spectrum cable, and my family can’t watch Laker games that aren’t nationally televised.”
Redick goes on to make a mention of the shift in the culture of the NBA. He says partners of the league aren’t doing a very good job this year driving compelling storylines and “celebrating” the game.
”I don’t think we as, by we I was part of it, as the..sort of national partners have done a good job of storytelling…of celerbrating the game,” Redick told reporters. “If I’m a casual fan, and you tell me every time I turn on the television ‘the product sucks’…well I’m not going to watch the product.”
Many fans, former players, and sports commentators have all mentioned at some point the decline in the culture of the NBA. Many have noticed a significant decline in the competitive fierceness the league used to be known for in previous seasons, and find it to be a burden to watch as basketball fans.
Rule changes and officiating have been an angle for frustration for many fans as well. It appears as though the general consensus is the league has gotten “softer” as a whole. Former players like Los Angeles Laker’s Magic Johnson believe players have gotten too nice, and the camaraderie in the NBA is resulting in a decline in the nature of the league.
