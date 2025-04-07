Lakers' JJ Redick Recalls 'Sick' First Experience Playing Against Star Thunder Guard
Ahead of an eventual surprise 126-99 road decimation of the Western Conference's top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reflected on the first time he played a certain pesky Thunder defender.
Redick, a 15-year sharpshooter in the league, recalled not even knowing who Thunder guard Luguentz Dort was when they first matched up against each other.
The 6-foot-4 swingman out of Arizona State went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, but has made a name for himself as a defense-first standout on a young and hungry Thunder squad.
Dort inked a five-year, $82.5 million deal to stay with Oklahoma City long-term during the 2022 offseason. Per Oklahoma City beat reporter Michael Martin, Redick looked back on his first time playing against Dort.
Leading into the conversation, Martin seemed to float the possibility of Dort being a fringe contender for Defensive Player of the Year honors.
“I don't care about awards, but I will say Lu Dort's awesome, he's been awesome. He makes you feel him on every possession. He's relentless. He's one of those guys. Jrue [Holiday] is like this as well. If the game plan is, 'We're going to keep the primary matchup,' he keeps the primary matchup," Redick said.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Fans Roast Lakers' JJ Redick for Keeping Dalton Knecht
Dort, 25, has yet to make even an All-Defensive Team, although that seems likely to change this year. He and Alex Caruso have been absolute menaces on that end of the hardwood for the well-rounded Thunder, who boast a top-five offense and a top-five defense this season.
"I remember the first time I played against Lu Dort. I had never heard of him. He was coming off the bench for OKC in, I think it was the '19-'20 year," Redick said. "I was like, 'Who is this guy? He plays so hard.' He guarded me a little bit and I was like, 'Jesus, man. This guy is sick.'”
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal Says He’d Make Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama Quit
Redick has long been a fan of Dort's defense. He even brought up the subject during his one-and-done year co-hosting Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James' "Mind The Game" podcast. Redick stepped down once he got the Los Angeles head coaching gig, and has since been replaced by Hall of Fame former Lakers point guard Steve Nash.
Despite all these accolades, Dort was virtually powerless to stop five-time All-NBA First Team Lakers guard Luka Doncic from getting whatever he wanted throughout L.A.'s blowout victory.
The 6-foot-6 superstar scored 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor (5-of-11 from long range) and 3-of-4 shooting from the free throw line, dished out six dimes, grabbed seven rebounds, and swiped a pair of steals.
Dort had a modest offensive showing, scoring nine points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field, pulling down two boards and passing for one assist.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick Shreds Major NBA Honor, 'I Hate That Award'
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
Lakers' JJ Redick Reveals $50 Million Plan to Rebuild Beloved Neighborhood After LA Wildfires
Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Join 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Class
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.