Lakers' JJ Redick Reveals Unfortunate Timeline For Debuts of Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more injury-riddled teams in the league. Entering the season, they were without two of their top frontcourt players: forwards Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt.
They were set to miss the start of the season, and as we approach the new year, that remains the case. Vanderbilt and Wood have yet to play this season, and it's unclear when they will be back on the court.
As we approach January, nothing has changed. Lakers head coach JJ Redick said they don't have any timetables for Wood and Vanderbilt. While that is the case, Redick said he hoped both would be back during this stretch of the games.
The Lakers have played in a conference-high 17 road games, tied with the Utah Jazz for the most in the West. Beginning on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, 11 of their next 14 games will be in Los Angeles. This next month of basketball will be crucial as L.A. looks to climb their way up the standings in the West and prove they are worth saving with a big trade or two.
Many Lakers fans and NBA teams have marked Feb. 6 on their calendars as it is the trade deadline. The Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams. While that is the expectation, Redick says he believes this group can take it to another gear when healthy.
“Rob [Pelinka, GM] and I, we talk all the time, but my focus is on coaching this group and trying to maximize this group,” Redick said. “Frankly, I have belief that when this group is healthy, we can compete. If there’s a move to be made, there’s a move to be made, but I’m focused on this group.”
The only problem is that the Lakers are hardly ever healthy.
Redick's job is to focus on the roster at hand, but it is the job of general manager Rob Pelinka to bolster the roster, regardless. Pelinka cannot count on guys to get healthy, especially the likes of Wood and Vanderbilt, who have been shown to be unreliable.
One's best ability is availability, and neither has been available for most of the Lakers' tenure. Pelinka cannot count on these two, which is why it is pivotal that L.A. makes a trade to ensure they have the best team possible to compete this year and possibly beyond.
