Lakers Land Intriguing SEC Big Man in New 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for different ways to improve as they try to go for another NBA title this season. However, it's never too early to be looking ahead to the upcoming NBA Draft.
Teams are built during the draft and it can be the difference between title contention and a wasted season. For the Lakers, they have done pretty well drafting players of late and it has allowed them to thrive in different ways.
For the 2025 NBA Draft, Los Angeles doesn't own a first-round pick as it is being given to the New Orleans Pelicans to finalize the Anthony Davis trade from years ago. But the Lakers do have two second-round picks that they can work with.
Los Angeles has a real need in the frontcourt and it could see them go after a big man in the draft process. Behind Davis, Los Angeles is pretty thin, possibly opening the door for the Lakers to make a move.
In a new mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Lakers do take a center in the second round. They select big man Zvonimir Ivisic out of Arkansas with the No. 48 pick in the draft.
"A rare, valued mix of 7'2" size, shooting potential and defensive length should help scouts look past Zvonimir Ivisic's lack of quickness and explosion. He may only be useful for a specialty role at the next level, but 19-of-33 from deep with a 15.0 block percentage, he'll continue to be worth thinking about as a possible second-round stretch 5."
His professional comparison is former No. 1 overall pick Andrea Bargnani. He has the ability to space the floor while providing a team with a strong defensive presence on the inside.
For the year, he is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. But his 57.6 shooting percent from distance is what could intrigue the Lakers or any NBA team for that matter.
Ivisic could be a massive addition to Los Angeles and give them some nice rotation minutes. Los Angeles has been great at drafting, especially in the later stages of the draft.
They have a knack for finding contributors and Ivisic could be the next one. There is a long way to go before the draft process begins but it is always good to think about who could be available.
