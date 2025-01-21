Lakers Latest Trade Deadline Plans Revealed: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the few teams in the league who are expected to make seismic changes to their roster as we approach the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.
The Lakers made one move to bolster this roster in late December, and while the results aren't where they want them to be, the expectation is that things will get better. Nonetheless, the Lakers aren't done making moves; at least, that's the assumption.
L.A. could make a significant trade to bolster their chances for a title this season. They are one great trade or two solid ones away from seriously competing this season.
However, reality is often much more disappointing, and it appears that the Lakers will either stand pat with their current roster or make a 'half-measure tarde.'
The Atheltic's Jovan Buha shared in his latest column that the assumption is the Lakers won't make a seismic trade to shake up their roster as we approach the trade deadline.
"The sense around the league, when talking to rival scouts and front-office personnel, is that standing pat or making a half-measure trade (likely one or two second-round picks) is more likely than the Lakers going all-in and trading both of their future first-round picks that can be moved," Buha writes. "That’s dependent, of course, on the available players, asking prices and the team’s performance through the deadline."
Buha goes on to say that the league expects the Lakers to add either a big or another ball handler, which they desperately need.
Although the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith was immense as they grabbed a big wing that can guard and hit the occasional shot, losing a player like D'Angelo Russell has hurt the guard position regarding a ball-handler and a player who can score at will.
While the fanbase and guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis would love for the Lakes to go all-in on a trade, it is clear that the front office is hesitant to do just that.
Their two highly coveted first-round picks are there to be moved. However, if the Laker's general manager and vice president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, believes there is no move out there that could shift their odds this season and beyond, they will stand pat.
It is clear that the duo of Davis and James are good enough to lead a team far in the playoffs, but without the supporting cast, this season could be another waste for L.A.
At least we'll always have 2020.
