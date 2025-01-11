Lakers' LeBron James Addresses 'Nightmare' Wildfires in Los Angeles
The wildfires in the Los Angeles area continue to wreak havoc on the community.
It has almost been a whole week since this madness started, and as of Saturday, the fires are nowhere near gone.
Because of this, the NBA had no other choice but to postpone two games. The Lakers were scheduled to play on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets and Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.
Both contests were scheduled to be at home.
However, that is the least of many people's worries, including Lakers superstar LeBron James. James took to X to address the fires once again and had this to say on the matter.
"I pray this nightmare ends soon! . So many prayers," James posted.
James first addressed the fires on Tuesday night, when most people realized how massive the destruction the fires would be.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Palisades Fire is only 11 percent contained, the Eaton Fire is 15 percent contained, and the other fires, like the Kenneth Fire, are 80 percent contained. The Hurst Fire is 76 percent contained, and the Lidia Fire is 100 percent contained.
As of Saturday morning, firefighters were making modest progress in taming the raging Palisades and Eaton fires. They contained larger sections of each blaze ahead of high winds that were expected to pick up in the afternoon and last through Sunday morning.
The Palisades fire, which has burned through 21,600 acres so far and razed stretches between Santa Monica and Malibu since it broke out on Tuesday, was 11 percent contained (up from 8 percent) as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.
This fire has changed the city of Los Angeles forever. People are in a state of fear and panic like never before.
While that is the case, hope is on the horizon, and considering how many have done their part to help in the last few days, together, the city and its people will rise again.
Click the links below for more information, updates, and how to help:
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation. Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
