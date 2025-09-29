Lakers’ LeBron James Addresses Retirement as End of Career Nears
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke about his eventual retirement during the Lakers' media day on Monday.
James, 40, is entering his 23rd NBA season, which will give him the longest NBA career in history. After accepting his player option, James will remain with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season, but will enter free agency afterwards. He addressed his future on Monday.
More news: NBA Hall of Famer Takes Massive Shot at Lakers' Luka Doncic
“I don’t know when the end is," James said, "but I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”
The veteran also revealed what has kept him going in the NBA for so long.
“The love of the game is still high. The love of the process is even higher. So that’s what continues to push me to play this game.”
The superstar has had an extraordinarily healthy career, playing more than 50 games in all 22 of his NBA seasons, and his numbers reflect his dominance. He has never averaged fewer than 20 points per game in a season, and has dipped below 25 points per game only once since his rookie season in 2003-04.
James has been with the Lakers since 2018, averaging 26.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game during his 419 games with LA. He won the 2020 NBA Finals with the Lakers, and has a real chance to go out with a bang if this is to be his last season.
The Lakers have a solid squad, having added 7-foot center DeAndre Ayton to their lineup after losing their main front court presence in Anthony Davis in their trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. The Lakers are clear contenders in the West, and could very well add an exclamation point on a Hall of Fame career from James.
More news: Lakers Sign Former First Round Pick Ahead of Training Camp
James also touched on his retirement on 360 With Speedy, where he was asked ig his recent fascination with golf was an indication of an upcoming retirement,
"I'm not hinting at anything," James said. "Obviously, I know I'm on the other side of the hump, for sure. Come on now, I'm not about to play another 23 years, that's for damn sure. And I'm not about to play another 10. I'm definitely gearing up to where the end is, I'm not there yet."
James has clearly not yet made a decision on his retirement — or at least doesn't want to be public with it — but if this does prove to be his last season, he will go out with the most impressive career in the history of the game.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.