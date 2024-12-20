Lakers' LeBron James Adds Another Record to His GOAT Resume
As if Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James needed something else to add to his extraordinary resume, he can now add “most minutes played in league history” to the list. During Friday’s 113-100 win against the Sacramento Kings, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tallying 57,471 minutes in 1,517 games.
Although this record doesn’t feel as highly desirable as others, this achievement is yet another testament to the longevity, durability, and unparalleled success he’s been able to achieve over the course of his career.
Over the course of two decades, James has managed to appear in 10 NBA Finals, winning four NBA Championships. He went back-to-back with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 before returning to his hometown, Cleveland Ohio to deliver the city a championship in 2016.
James has surpassed legends like Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list, becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points. The historic moment came during a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring the record-breaking basket in the third quarter.
James currently holds the record for most playoff minutes played, as he’s appeared in the NBA Playoffs 16 times. The 20-time NBA All-Star took the Cleveland Cavaliers to the playoffs nine times, the Miami to the playoffs 4 times, and the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs three times.
He holds the record for most playoff wins with 174 as of 2024, and one could make an easy assumption there will be an increase in this number before he retires. Despite enduring lots of controversy regarding a number of championships, the legacy he’s created in the playoffs is one of the most dynamic storylines in the history of the NBA.
James easily has had the longest prime in NBA History, as he continues to remain one of the most dominant players in the league. His commitment to the game is evident in his work ethic, commitment to his fitness and health, and his ability to stay just as competitive as he’s always been even in year 21.
At 39 years old, James continues delivering exceptional performances with the Los Angeles Lakers. In November, he recorded four consecutive triple-doubles setting his own personal record and tying the Lakers’ franchise record.
He is currently averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. We aren’t sure when James will officially call it quits, but fans will continue appreciating his greatness while we still can.
