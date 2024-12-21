Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis Land on Injury Report Ahead of Kings Rematch
The Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off a much needed 113-100 victory against the Sacramento Kings.
Now, the Lakers are set to have a rematch with the Kings tomorrow afternoon. However, they could potentially be missing their top two players.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, forward LeBron James is once again questionable ahead of the Sacramento rematch due to a left foot injury. Additionally, forward Anthony Davis has been listed as questionable with a left elbow contusion.
Four players are listed as out: power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), forward Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery), center Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion), and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain).
Guard Bronny James and forward Maxwell Lewis will also not participate in the game. They are with the South Bay Lakers, LA's G League affiliate.
Both James and Davis were key parts to the Lakers success last night. Davis recorded 21 points, 18 total rebounds, six blocks, four assists, and three steals. Meanwhile, James had 19 points, seven assists, six total rebounds, and one block.
Fortunately, Davis and James weren't the only players who had standout performances last night. Guard Austin Reaves scored a team-high 25 points while also recording six total rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Guard D'Angelo Russell also had a great game off the bench, recording 16 points, six total rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.
While it was great seeing so much of the team have excellent performances, it still realy comes down to James and Davis.
James has served as the leader of the team, currently averaging 22.6 points, nine assists, 7.9 total rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.
Meanwhile, Davis is having an MVP-caliber season with an average of 27.5 points, 11.7 total rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
With last night's win, the Lakers have risen from 10th place in the Western Conference to seventh with a 15-12 record. This puts them one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers (16-12) and less than one game behind the Denver Nuggets (14-11).
If the Lakers want to continue to rise, they'll have to continue winning in a similar fashion.
The next few weeks sees Los Angeles taking on tougher teams like the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks, the Houston Rockets, and the Dallas Mavericks.
While this is certainly a tall order, there's no doubt this team can pull it off.
